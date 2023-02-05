AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kangaroos stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton
Kangaroos stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been charged over an alleged fight. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Latrell, Wighton charged over alleged fight

Alex Mitchell February 5, 2023

NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been arrested and charged after an alleged incident outside a Canberra nightclub on Sunday morning.

ACT Police said authorities responded to a fight outside a club on Bunda St at 3.45am.

Canberra five-eighth Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

South Sydney fullback Mitchell, 25, was charged with resisting territory public official along with fighting in a public place and failing to comply with an exclusion direction.

It’s believed the two Kangaroos World Cup stars had been celebrating Wighton’s 30th birthday, having reached that milestone on Saturday.

It is unclear if they were allegedly fighting with each other, given they have been friends for a number of years.

An ACT Policing spokesperson said they were expected to face the ACT Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

The NRL’s Integrity Unit was investigating the incident and said it was liaising with the players’ clubs.

Mitchell and Wighton were members of Australia’s World Cup-winning team last November, posing together with the Indigenous flag after their victory.

A South Sydney spokesperson said they were aware of the incident.

“The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL Integrity Unit about the alleged incident,” the statement reads.

“The Rabbitohs will be making no further comment at this stage.”

A Canberra statement said the club was cooperating with ACT police.

