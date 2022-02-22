AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Tasmanian city of Launceston has won a top Aussie town award.
The Tasmanian city of Launceston has been commended for its natural geography, good food and wine. Image by Sarah Rhodes/AAP PHOTOS
  • tourism and leisure

Launceston sparkles in Aussie town award

Tara Cosoleto February 23, 2022

Come for its natural features, stay for its food and sparkling wine.

The Tasmanian city of Launceston has taken out the title of Aussie Town of the Year, marking the island state’s inaugural win.

The award, by travel site Wotif, factors in the affordability of a town’s accommodation, quality, and traveller reviews.

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said interest in Launceston had skyrocketed. 

“Launceston’s fresh produce, renown sparkling wine, and commitment to great food is world-famous,” Mr Finch said.

“With some of Tasmania’s most spectacular natural landmarks just a short drive away … it’s no surprise that demand for the city has grown by over 125 per cent on Wotif.com.”

The site found that there is plenty of interest in domestic tourism, even as international borders reopen.

The site found that 88 per cent of Aussies planning to travel in 2022 are looking to stay within Australia.

“2022 is set to be a pivotal year for domestic tourism,” Mr Finch said.

“While many Aussies have travelled over the last 24 months, few have had the chance to really explore and travel across state borders.”

Caloundra on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, took out second spot in the awards, while Tamworth in NSW, the Yarra Valley in Victoria, and the Adelaide Hills in South Australia rounded out the top five.

The Victorian towns of Bright and Halls Gap, Queensland’s Hervey Bay, Batemans Bay in NSW, and WA’s Busselton also made the list.

