AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Laurie
Daine Laurie looks set to play on the wing for defending premiers Penrith again this week. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Laurie out of Panthers halves race, set to stay on wing

Jasper Bruce August 19, 2024

Daine Laurie expects to hold his spot on the wing for Penrith ahead of premiership winner Sunia Turuva as the race to replace injured Nathan Cleary is whittled down to two.

Laurie loomed as a chance to join Jarome Luai in the halves against Canberra on Saturday after the talismanic Cleary left last Thursday’s NRL loss to Melbourne with a shoulder injury.

Instead, Panthers coach Ivan Cleary will keep Laurie on the wing where he played following a last-minute call to move Wests Tigers-bound Turuva to 18th man against the Storm.

“I’m playing on the wing this weekend so I’m just ready to do my job,” Laurie said.

The selection call leaves Jack Cole and Brad Schneider the two options to join the halves against the Raiders in the first of what is likely to be three games before Cleary returns during the finals.

Cole replaced Cleary mid-game against the Storm but the Panthers pulled Schneider from NSW Cup on Sunday, with the 23-year-old set to be fresh for a possible call-up against his former side Canberra.

Schneider
 Brad Schneider is vying for the chance to replace injured Nathan Cleary in the halves. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

Laurie backed the Panthers to adjust to either player coming in, with both men earning game time already this season amid Cleary’s hamstring injury and Luai’s NSW Origin commitments.

“It’s pretty easy (to adjust),” Laurie said.

“We do opposed sessions and that type of stuff throughout the week so they get plenty of reps.

“They’re young and they’re just keen to have a game, obviously being stuck behind two deadly players like ‘Romey’ and ‘Clez’.”

Cole
 Jack Cole replaced Nathan Cleary during last week’s win and could hold the position. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

Prop Matt Eisenhuth has come in and out of the Panthers’ first-grade side over the past four seasons and felt for Turuva amid the axing.

Wests Tigers recruit Turuva played all but one game of the Panthers’ 2023 premiership season, including the grand final defeat of Brisbane, but was consigned to NSW Cup last weekend.

“I’ve been there before, you don’t like being dropped. Everyone want to be playing first-grade,” Eisenhuth said.

“But that’s the depth of the squad, I guess. They’re decisions for the coach to make and nine times out of 10 he gets them right.

“(Turuva’s) energy doesn’t change. He’s always bringing the boys up.”

Cleary reunited with Panthers teammates on Monday, his first day back at the club’s headquarters since scans confirmed he would avoid immediate surgery on his left shoulder.

“He’s in good spirits. It’s good news really,” Eisenhuth said.

“You fear the worst when anyone of that calibre goes down.

“But I think the scans showed the results they (Panthers staff) wanted.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.