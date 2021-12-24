AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison at a charity Christmas tree
Australia's leaders said the community deserves a happy Christmas amid challenging times. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Leaders bring Xmas cheer to end tough year

Dominic Giannini December 24, 2021

Australia’s leaders have tried to add some Christmas cheer following a week dominated by record COVID-19 numbers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australians had fought hard to be reunited at Christmas and deserved to be able to come together with their families, friends and communities ahead of the new year.

“This pandemic continues to buffet us … but together, always together and only together, do we keep pushing through,” he said in his Christmas message to the nation.

“Christmas is a time of hope and we are an optimistic people. I want no greater gift than the spirit of the Australian people that’s been on display, that’s inspired and endured and cared and shown great courage.”

Mr Morrison thanked Australians who would be working over Christmas and the holidays to keep the country running.

“So many selfless Australians are out there caring for others this Christmas, working and volunteering to keep Australians safe and showing their fellow Australians that they matter, that they are valued and that they are cared for,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to all of those selfless Australians. May God especially bless you and your families this Christmas, especially if you’re apart.”

He also extended his thoughts to the families of the children killed in a jumping castle incident at Hillcrest primary school in Devonport, Tasmania.

“This Christmas we’ll shed a tear and raise up prayers for them right across the country,” the prime minister said.

“Everything they cherished in life was taken from them in a terrible instant. It’s unimaginable, and so our hearts break for them.”

In his Christmas message to the country, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Australians deserved to have a happy Christmas after a tough two years.

“Now, with our borders opening up again, we’re getting back together,” he said.

“Off the Zoom and actually back in the room with family, friends and loved ones.”

Mr Albanese also thanked Australians for standing together during the pandemic.

“Thanks to everyone for taking care of each other,” he said.

“May the festive season bring you joy and may it be a sign of better times to come.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.