AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Qld Opposition Leader David Crisafulli, Qld Premier Steven Miles
David Crisafulli and Steven Miles will be tested in a live television debate. Image by David Clark/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Leaders to square off after hammer blow for Labor

Fraser Barton October 3, 2024

Premier Steven Miles and Opposition Leader David Crisafulli will lock horns in an election debate as Queenslanders prepare to head to the polls.

The top-job hopefuls will go head-to-head on the Nine Network at 7.30pm (AEST) in Brisbane on Thursday before a second debate at the Queensland media club 10 days before the election.

Both leaders kicked off their campaigns in regional centres where key issues such as cost-of-living, health, housing and crime are pertinent.

Mr Miles is gunning for a full-term as premier after replacing Annastacia Palaszcuk in December, while Mr Crisafulli hopes to end Labor’s nine-year reign.

Polls are pointing to a change of government on October 26, with the Liberal National Party leading 56 to 46 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

And the Labor Party’s hopes of re-election took a hammer blow in Townsville on Wednesday when Katter’s Australian Party said it would preference the opposition at the ballot box.

Katter’s Australian Party PM Robbie Katter
 Robbie Katter has dealt a body blow to Labor’s re-election chances by preferencing the LNP. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS 

It is the first time Robbie Katter and his KAP team of now four has preferenced anyone, with Mr Katter saying it’s due to key issues not being addressed.

“We’ve never preferenced against Liberal or Labor anywhere in Queensland,” he said.

“But we’re going to do it this time because we feel (Labor) need to be sent a message somewhere in north Queensland.”

Mr Miles wasn’t surprised by the decision and said his government would continue to fight to govern in its own right with a focus on cost of living.

The premier and senior ministers announced on day two of the campaign that Labor would establish a state-wide publicly-owned energy retailer if re-elected.

The retailer would use existing infrastructure and be up and running within 12 months, the premier said.

Mr Crisafulli pledged $30 million towards an agriculture innovation fund to attract research opportunities to improve the sector.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.