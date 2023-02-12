AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency warnings as bushfires burn
Emergency warnings are in place across parts of Queensland as the state battles 50 bushfires. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • emergency incident

‘Leave immediately’: Bushfires rage across Queensland

Robyn Wuth February 13, 2023

Emergency warnings are in place across Queensland and some residents have been urged to leave as bushfires burn on the Western Downs, north-west of Brisbane.

There are 50 bushfires burning across the state but authorities are most concerned about two blazes, with emergency warnings in place for fires at Myall Park and Montrose.

Conditions eased slightly overnight as humidity increased, but firefighters are braced for another challenging day on Monday. 

“Unfortunately, we are expecting another warm day, not as warm and not as challenging as yesterday, but still a very difficult day so the conditions will probably worsen through the day as the heat of the day comes on,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services state operations co-ordinator James Hague told the ABC.

Residents are being urged to leave immediately as the fast-moving fires put properties under threat.

“This fire may pose a threat to lives. It will soon be too dangerous to drive,” QFES said on Monday.

Queensland sweltered through its hottest day in nearly two years on Sunday, with 40-plus temperatures in various parts of the state.

