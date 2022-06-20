AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Katie Grimes, Katie Ledecky, Lani Pallister
Budapest bronze medalist Lani Pallister (r) with Katie Grimes (l) and winner Katie Ledecky (c) . Image by AP PHOTO
  • swimming

Ledecky makes history, so does Pallister

Glenn Moore June 21, 2022

Lani Pallister has won bronze at the world swimming championships in the 1,500m freestyle, completing Australia’s set of medal-winning women’s events.

Going into the championships the 1,500m freestyle was the only women’s event at a worlds in which an Australian swimmer had not reached the podium.

Pallister pipped compatriot Moesha Johnson in Budapest on Monday to wipe out that omission, as she came third behind record-breaking American Katie Ledecky.

Sixteen-year-old Katie Grimes, also from the United States, was second, 4.07s ahead of Pallister.

There was disappointment, however, for Australia’s Elijah Pennington in the men’s 200m freestyle as he finished eighth.

It was Ledecky’s fourth 1,500m freestyle title at the worlds. She never looked threatened and clocked 15:30.15 – just under 10 seconds more than her world record from 2018.

Ledecky’s gold was her record-extending 17th world title and second of this championships.

“I love this pool, I knew I put in the work to have a good swim and got into a rhythm,” Ledecky said.

“I’ve got the relay, that’s next on the agenda and then I will tackle the 800m. We’ll see (if I can get a record).”

Pallister was 18.81s off Ledecky’s pace and 6.79s ahead of Johnson.

Earlier, Romania’s David Popovici set a world junior record to win the men’s 200m in 1:43.21.

The 17-year-old Popovici was 1.26 seconds ahead of South Korea’s Hwang Sun-woo and 1.77 ahead of Britain’s Olympic champion Tom Dean.

Winnington, the gold medalist in the 400m freestyle, was second fastest off the blocks but was overtaken by the field finishing 2.61s behind Popovic.

Italy’s Thomas Ceccon smashed the men’s 100m backstroke world record. The 21-year-old swam a phenomenal 51.60 seconds — 0.25 seconds better than American Ryan Murphy’s previous mark.

Murphy, a four-times Olympic gold medallist, finished second while fellow American Hunter Armstrong was third.

With agencies

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.