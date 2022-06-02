AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minjee Lee
Minjee Lee is two shots behind the lead midway through the first round of the US Women's Open. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Lee makes hot start to US Women’s Open

Darren Walton June 3, 2022

Australian golf ace Minjee Lee has made a flying start to the US Women’s Open in North Carolina to be right in the mix for the biggest pay day in her sport’s history.

Lee carded a four-under-par 67 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club to be tied second after her opening round.

The in-form world No.4 rolled in seven birdies and briefly held the lead outright at five under before finishing the day two shots behind Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad.

Fellow Swede and three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist shared second with Lee after the morning wave, one stroke ahead of American trio Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing.

As well as eyeing a second career major following her breakthrough at last year’s Evian Championship in France, Lee is chasing the biggest cheque in women’s golfing history.

The victor on Sunday will pocket a cheque for $US1.8 million ($A2.5 million) out of the record $US10 million ($A13.7 million) overall purse.

“We’re always talking about prize increases and anything to elevate the women’s game even higher,” Lee said pre-tournament on Wednesday.

“That is what we try to keep doing. Just for the prize money to go up each year, I think it’s just a huge step in the right direction, and I think it’s only going to get better and better.”

The 26-year-old tuned up for the season’s fourth women’s major with victory at last month’s Cognizant Founders Cup, her first LPGA Tour win of the year.

Lee’s Tokyo Olympics teammate Hannah Green is the next-best Australian after opening with a one-under 70.

Grace Kim posted a 73 in her first major as a professional and Sarah Kemp had a 76.

