Lee rallies to chase Open leader Shibuno

Minjee Lee has sunk three birdies in the last seven holes to finish the first day of the Women’s British Open three shots off the lead.

Australia’s world No.2 had initially struggled on Thursday, being one over par after six holes. But a birdie on the seventh at Muirfield took her to the turn level and as she came back in she climbed the leaderboard.

Lee, who tees off on day two at 07.58 (20.58 AEST), ended the day in a group of five players tied for fifth. They included last week’s Scottish Open runner-up Celine Boutier.

Former champion Hinako Shibuno led the field after carding a six-under-par 65 in the £6million ($A10 m) event.

Shibuno, who won her maiden major title at Woburn in 2019, made a flying start with birdies on the first three holes and finished with birdies on 16 and 17.

The Japanese star has a one-stroke lead over American Jessica Korda with Scottish prodigy Louise Duncan two shots back alongside Mexico’s Gabby Lopez.

“It has been a long time since I’ve played this well, especially putting. Honestly it was a little frightening,” Shibuno said.

“I haven’t changed much. My caddie told me that my body balance was off when I was missing putts. Once I focused on this, I could play much better.”

Korda recovered from an early bogey to record four birdies and an eagle on the 17th, despite having to play in borrowed clothes as her luggage had failed to arrive.

“If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I’d deeply appreciate it,” the world No. 14 said.

“I know where it is, I have an air tag on it. I can’t get anyone to actually go get it.

“Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. Today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.”

With top-eight finishes in all five majors, Korda is widely regarded as women’s golf’s best player yet to win a major championship.

The 29-year-old has made a promising start on the famous Scottish links course with an eagle three at the par-5 penultimate hole reducing Shibuno’s lead to just one shot.

Playing in the first group at 6.30am Duncan recorded an eagle, four birdies and two bogeys to match her score from the opening round at Carnoustie 12 months ago, when she finished 10th while still an amateur.

“It was worth the 4.30 alarm,” said the 22-year-old, who turned professional in July and missed the cut in her first event in the paid ranks last week. “I wouldn’t be happy if it wasn’t worth it.

“I think the key is I didn’t take it too seriously … I haven’t had a pay cheque and still feel like I’m an amateur. Yeah, I’m rolling with the punches and we’ll see where it takes me.”

Steph Kyriacou was the best of the other Australians in the field with a one-under 70 placing her equal 13th.

After 14 straight pars to start her round, then a bogey on No.15, Kyriacou finished with birdies on 17 and 18 to finish under par.

Hannah Green posted an even-par 71 and Whitney Hillier a one-over 72, but Su-Hyun Oh never recovered from dropping three shots on the opening two holes, finishing with a 77.