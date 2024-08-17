AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
caviar
Legendary Australian racehorse Black Caviar, trained by Peter Moody, has died. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS
  • horse racing, harness racing

Legendary racehorse Black Caviar dies

Mohen Govender August 17, 2024

Champion racehorse Black Caviar, who captured the hearts and imagination of the Australian public, has died.

The mare, who went unbeaten in 25 starts, died peacefully on Saturday.

The winner of 15 Group One races, Black Caviar was retired in 2013 after amassing $7,953,936 in prizemoney.

Trainer Peter Moody reflected on his time with the champion sprinter.

“She was a remarkable horse who gave us all the ride of a life time and wonderful memories.”

Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson extended his condolences on behalf of the club.

“Today’s news is a shock to us all. Black Caviar was more than a champion racehorse, she was an important part of life for many people,” said Wilson.

“Her brilliance, her presence and the pleasure and inspiration she gave to so many was a special moment in time for horse racing and sport more generally.

“She has created a piece of history that will be remembered forever, and it was a privilege for all who saw this wonderful equine athlete in action.”

Black Caviar died one day short of her 18th birthday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.