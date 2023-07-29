AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
TV WEEK LOGIE AWARDS
If Hamish Blake wins Logies trifecta, it will put him in the realm of Rove McManus and Daryl Somers. Image by Regi Varghese/AAP PHOTOS
  • entertainment award

Lego Masters’ Hamish Blake vies for Gold Logie trifecta

Liz Hobday July 30, 2023

Television star Hamish Blake’s next Lego project may well be building a bigger mantelpiece.

The much-loved host of Lego Masters is up for a third Gold Logie at the awards in Sydney on Sunday night.

Blake reportedly doesn’t believe he’ll win, and has already voted for the competition: veteran ABC current affairs host Leigh Sales, who’s been nominated for the first time.

Sales hosted the flagship current affairs program 7.30 for 12 years before stepping down from the role in 2022.

But could Blake’s comments be part of a Logies campaign double-cross, designed to convince the audience that he really is one of the nicest guys on television?

For the first time, voting will be open throughout the live broadcast until just before the award is announced, so there could be all kinds of last-minute campaign shenanigans on the red carpet and during speeches.

Other nominees for the coveted gold are Julia Morris from I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Taskmaster, Sonia Kruger from The Voice, as well as comedian Shaun Micallef.

Also vying for the prize are Osher Gunsberg from The Bachelor and The Masked Singer, and Mystery Road: Origin star Mark Coles Smith.

The awards are being held in Sydney for the first time in 37 years.

If Blake does achieve a three-peat, it would put him in the realm of Rove McManus and Daryl Somers, who have each taken home the Gold three times.

If he doesn’t, Blake will have a unique consolation: building a bigger and better gold statue out of Lego.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will be hosted by Sam Pang and broadcast on Seven, with Gold Logie voting open till 10.30pm Sunday.

Nominees, Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

* Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

* Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

* Leigh Sales, 7.30 Report, ABC

* Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

* Osher Gunsberg, The Bachelor Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

* Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

* Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.