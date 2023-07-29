Lego Masters’ Hamish Blake vies for Gold Logie trifecta

Television star Hamish Blake’s next Lego project may well be building a bigger mantelpiece.

The much-loved host of Lego Masters is up for a third Gold Logie at the awards in Sydney on Sunday night.

Blake reportedly doesn’t believe he’ll win, and has already voted for the competition: veteran ABC current affairs host Leigh Sales, who’s been nominated for the first time.

Sales hosted the flagship current affairs program 7.30 for 12 years before stepping down from the role in 2022.

But could Blake’s comments be part of a Logies campaign double-cross, designed to convince the audience that he really is one of the nicest guys on television?

For the first time, voting will be open throughout the live broadcast until just before the award is announced, so there could be all kinds of last-minute campaign shenanigans on the red carpet and during speeches.

Other nominees for the coveted gold are Julia Morris from I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Taskmaster, Sonia Kruger from The Voice, as well as comedian Shaun Micallef.

Also vying for the prize are Osher Gunsberg from The Bachelor and The Masked Singer, and Mystery Road: Origin star Mark Coles Smith.

The awards are being held in Sydney for the first time in 37 years.

If Blake does achieve a three-peat, it would put him in the realm of Rove McManus and Daryl Somers, who have each taken home the Gold three times.

If he doesn’t, Blake will have a unique consolation: building a bigger and better gold statue out of Lego.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards will be hosted by Sam Pang and broadcast on Seven, with Gold Logie voting open till 10.30pm Sunday.

Nominees, Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

* Hamish Blake, Lego Masters Australia, 9Network

* Julia Morris, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! & Taskmaster, Network 10

* Leigh Sales, 7.30 Report, ABC

* Mark Coles Smith, Mystery Road: Origin, ABC

* Osher Gunsberg, The Bachelor Australia & The Masked Singer Australia, Network 10

* Shaun Micallef, Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell, ABC

* Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network