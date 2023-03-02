AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia Post reform
Australian homes get 2.4 letters a week on average and that's expected to halve again in five years. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Letter drop part and parcel of Australia Post shake-up

Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini
March 2, 2023

An overhaul of how Australia Post will operate is on the cards, driven by a decline in letter deliveries as parcel services boom.

The federal government has launched a discussion paper aimed at modernising the postal service and making it more financially sustainable.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland says it is important Australia Post is sustainable because local post offices remain key service providers in many communities.

“It performs a range of vital community service obligations and especially in rural and regional Australia,” she told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

“Australia Post not only serves as the post office, often it is the only banking service in town, the news agent, or the retailer, so it is important.”

Ms Rowland said while nothing had been decided yet, the changes would be a “productivity driver”, with the organisation subject to the same regulation as it was a quarter century ago.

She also backed in postal workers, saying when the last letter was delivered, it would be by Australia Post. 

“We understand how important they are to ensure Australia Post remains financially viable, so their jobs, their good-paying jobs, also remain viable,” she said.

Ms Rowland said the government would not let the postal service fail. 

Australia Post CEO Paul Graham said the organisation was entirely self-funded and didn’t want to become a financial burden on the government.

“We seek to gain bigger market share, but if we don’t address our letter business, that will impact our ability to service the community,” he said. 

Australia Post delivered more than 500 million parcels during the past financial year, but letter deliveries have been falling rapidly.

Australian homes receive just 2.4 letters per week on average and this is expected to halve again in the next five years.

Opposition communications spokesman David Coleman said the government needed to ensure none of the 2500 regional and rural communities that rely on post offices would be disadvantaged by any changes.

“The regional network of post offices must be protected at all costs,” he told AAP.

“They’re the centrepiece of many communities and we will fight to protect them.”

Mr Coleman said the minister needed to be transparent about job losses under the restructure. 

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said he understood the difficulties facing Australia Post but the service needed to meet its community obligations. 

“People will always have that requirement to send a letter and that’s their right to do so,” he said.

Earlier this year, the postal service reported a first-half loss of $189 million and it is set to report its first annual loss since 2015.

Despite the talk of modernisation, the discussion paper said Australia Post would remain in public hands, regardless of any changes.

The union representing postal workers warned against watering down services at the expense of community needs.

Communication Workers Union national president Shane Murphy suggested Australia Post be granted a banking licence “allowing them to bring back genuine local banking services to communities being neglected by the big banks”.

Figures showed bills and bank statements made up nearly 98 per cent of letters delivered. 

Public consultation on the discussion paper is open until April 27.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.