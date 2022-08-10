AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler's resignation letter is set to be made public. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Letter to shed light on why NSW chief quit

Farid Farid August 11, 2022

The NSW building commissioner’s resignation letter which reportedly exposes his “problematic” relationship with a former government minister is set to be released on Thursday.

The government has passed the controversial letter on to the state’s anti-corruption body.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said during question time on Wednesday he had read David Chandler’s letter, and it would be provided to the upper house on Thursday.

“This is a letter related to an employment matter,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution the letter was provided to the ICAC (Independent Commission against Corruption) for information.”

Mr Perrottet did not say when the letter was sent to the corruption watchdog but when asked when he was made aware the letter had been referred to ICAC, he replied he was made aware on Tuesday night.

Labor successfully managed to force the government to release the letter from Mr Chandler, who tendered his resignation in June and will finish in November.

All emails, texts and instant messages sent in the past eight months between then fair trading minister Eleni Petinos, her current and former staffers, former deputy premier John Barilaro and Mr Chandler will also be released.

The construction industry veteran was hired to clean up the state’s sector after a series of high-profile defects were found, including at the Sydney residential buildings Mascot Towers and Opal Tower.

News Corp reports Mr Chandler cited a “problematic” relationship with Ms Petinos as one reason he quit.

She was sacked from her portfolios 10 days ago by Mr Perrottet, amid allegations of bullying and an “unsafe” environment in her office.

The premier on Wednesday reiterated that Ms Petinos’ sacking was not related to Mr Chandler’s resignation and that he himself was not involved in the matter.

Labor leader Chris Minns pointed out Ms Petinos was “effectively” sacked on July 31, and the letter referred to ICAC on August 1.

AAP understands Ms Petinos has not seen the letter and cannot comment on it.

