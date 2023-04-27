Lewis back to bolster Hawks’ flagging forward line

Key forward Mitch Lewis will make a direct return to Hawthorn’s AFL side in a boost to their struggling forward line against the Western Bulldogs.

Lewis, second in the Hawks’ goal-kicking last season, sprained his anterior cruciate ligament in January and has not played a game at any level this year.

The 24-year-old had initially targeted a return in round four or five but was held back by an issue with his other knee.

Hawks coach Sam Mitchell confirmed Lewis, who last played in round 20 last year, will feature against the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

“He will come straight back in. We are really pleased with him,” Mitchell told reporters on Thursday.

“We could have exposed him to some VFL last week but we thought, ‘Just do everything right’.

“He performed really well in a training session on Sunday. As long as he gets through training, he will come straight in.”

Lewis kicked 37 majors from 15 games last year to finish second behind Luke Breust (40 goals, 21 games) in Hawthorn’s goal-kicking.

He has trained with the Hawks’ main group over the last few weeks and ticked all the boxes in his rehabilitation.

“I’ve been watching him for probably a month thinking, ‘Surely he’s right this week’,” Mitchell said.

“It’s not just his running but his jumping, catching on the bag and landing awkwardly.

“He took a hanger on the bag last week and landed flush on the ball and I thought, ‘If he can do that he can play this weekend’. I had to just stay in my lane.

“He looks match ready. Does that mean he will be the best player on the ground and clunk everything? Absolutely not. We just need him to play his role and do his job.”

Lewis re-joins a last-placed Hawthorn side that has averaged a league-worst 63 points a game over the opening six rounds of 2023.