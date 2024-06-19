AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Liam Martin with Boyd Cordner.
Penrith forward Liam Martin (L) was just a spectator on day one of Blues camp ahead of Origin II. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Liam Martin misses training on first day of NSW camp

Jasper Bruce June 19, 2024

Liam Martin has missed training on day one of NSW’s camp for State of Origin II as the team took a cautious approach to his toe injury.

The second-rower hurt his left big toe during the first half of the Blues’ 38-10 loss in game one earlier this month and needed painkilling injections to play on.

“I just sort of accelerated off the toe and for maybe the last 10 minutes or so (before halftime), I couldn’t really push off the big toe,” Martin told AAP ahead of the must-win second game of the series.

“I was just running a bit awkward so then I got it needled up at halftime and finished the game.”

Martin was diagnosed with minor ligament damage after finishing the series opener as one of the Blues’ best.

After missing round 14, he returned to the field for Penrith and played 71 minutes of Sunday’s 26-18 defeat of Newcastle but was in a moon boot until game day.

On Wednesday morning, Martin watched on in a tracksuit jacket as his Blues teammates warmed up before a crowd of enthusiastic school students at Blue Mountains Grammar.

Liam Martin and Mitch Moses.
 Liam Martin throws a pass to Mitch Moses at NSW training at Wentworth Falls. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

As a precaution, he did not join his teammates for the remainder of the light day-one session but is expected back at training on Thursday, the Blues told AAP.

The three-time premiership winner is on track to face Queensland on June 26, with NSW needing to win at the MCG to keep the series alive.

Fellow forward Haumole Olakau’atu joined the team for training on Wednesday despite hurting his calf in the days after making his Origin debut in the series opener.

He reported some calf soreness on Tuesday and had the area massaged by physiotherapists but is also expected to be fit for game two.

