AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Liam Wright
Queensland co-captain Lian Wright says goatee week brings the Super Rugby Pacific team closer. Image by HANDOUT/QRU
  • rugby union

Liam Wright named as Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies captain

Darren Walton July 4, 2024

Blindside flanker Liam Wright will become the Wallabies’ seventh captain in a year after being named to lead Joe Schmidt’s first Test side since replacing Eddie Jones as coach.

Wright has captained the Queensland Reds since 2020 and will lead his country for the first time in the Wallabies’ opening Test of the year against Wales in Sydney on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old follows Michael Hooper, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Will Skelton, Tate McDermott and Dave Porecki in skippering the Wallabies in the past two seasons.

Joe Schmidt
 New coach Joe Schmidt (centre) addresses Wallabies players during training. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

He joins Reds teammate Fraser McReight and the Brumbies’ reigning John Eales medallist Rob Valetini in the starting back row.

Test centurion James Slipper will line up for his 135th appearance in the gold jersey, with hooker Matt Faessler earning his first Wallabies start alongside Taniela Tupou who will run on at tighthead prop.

Western Force lock and captain Jeremy Williams and Queensland centre Josh Flook have been named to make their Wallabies debut, both in the starting XV.

Williams will partner the returning Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row.

Salakaia-Loto will play his first Test since 2021 after a stint in the English Premiership with Northampton.

Hunter Paisami will form a Reds midfield pairing with Flook, while NSW Waratahs captain Jake Gordon will combine with Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio in the halves at Allianz Stadium.

Tom Lynagh
 Tom Lynagh is poised to follow in father Michael’s footsteps and represent Australia. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

Tom Wright returns to the side at fullback, with Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu on the wings.

Billy Pollard is set to make his second Test appearance as the substitute hooker, with Alaalatoa and potential debutant Isaac Kailea the finishing props.

The 206cm-tall Angus Blyth and the athletic Charlie Cale are two others in line for a potential Wallabies debut, covering the second and back row respectively.

McDermott will provide spark as the substitute scrumhalf, with his Reds teammate Tom Lynagh set to become the 12th son of a Wallaby to pull on the gold jersey, following in the footsteps of his World Cup-winning father, Michael.

Waratahs winger Dylan Pietsch rounds out the match-day 23, named on the bench for his potential Wallabies debut.

Wallabies: James Slipper, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Liam Wright (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Res: Billy Pollard, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.