Liam Wright named as Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies captain

Blindside flanker Liam Wright will become the Wallabies’ seventh captain in a year after being named to lead Joe Schmidt’s first Test side since replacing Eddie Jones as coach.

Wright has captained the Queensland Reds since 2020 and will lead his country for the first time in the Wallabies’ opening Test of the year against Wales in Sydney on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old follows Michael Hooper, James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Will Skelton, Tate McDermott and Dave Porecki in skippering the Wallabies in the past two seasons.

New coach Joe Schmidt (centre) addresses Wallabies players during training. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

He joins Reds teammate Fraser McReight and the Brumbies’ reigning John Eales medallist Rob Valetini in the starting back row.

Test centurion James Slipper will line up for his 135th appearance in the gold jersey, with hooker Matt Faessler earning his first Wallabies start alongside Taniela Tupou who will run on at tighthead prop.

Western Force lock and captain Jeremy Williams and Queensland centre Josh Flook have been named to make their Wallabies debut, both in the starting XV.

Williams will partner the returning Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row.

Salakaia-Loto will play his first Test since 2021 after a stint in the English Premiership with Northampton.

Hunter Paisami will form a Reds midfield pairing with Flook, while NSW Waratahs captain Jake Gordon will combine with Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio in the halves at Allianz Stadium.

Tom Lynagh is poised to follow in father Michael’s footsteps and represent Australia. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Tom Wright returns to the side at fullback, with Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu on the wings.

Billy Pollard is set to make his second Test appearance as the substitute hooker, with Alaalatoa and potential debutant Isaac Kailea the finishing props.

The 206cm-tall Angus Blyth and the athletic Charlie Cale are two others in line for a potential Wallabies debut, covering the second and back row respectively.

McDermott will provide spark as the substitute scrumhalf, with his Reds teammate Tom Lynagh set to become the 12th son of a Wallaby to pull on the gold jersey, following in the footsteps of his World Cup-winning father, Michael.

Waratahs winger Dylan Pietsch rounds out the match-day 23, named on the bench for his potential Wallabies debut.

Wallabies: James Slipper, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Liam Wright (capt), Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Res: Billy Pollard, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tate McDermott, Tom Lynagh, Dylan Pietsch.