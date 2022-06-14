AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ELECTION22 SCOTT MORRISON ELECTION
Andrew Constance has called for a recount of the vote in the federal electorate of Gilmore. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Liberal candidate seeks Gilmore recount

Dominic Giannini June 14, 2022

Andrew Constance has called for a recount in the NSW electorate of Gilmore moments before Labor MP Fiona Phillips was due to claim the federal seat.

Ms Phillips is 373 votes votes ahead of the former NSW minister, who ran as the Liberal candidate.

Mr Constance secured a 2.44 per cent swing towards him, bucking the national trend, but ended up just under 0.2 per cent behind the incumbent Labor MP. 

Mr Constance has now called for a recount with the official result due to be called at 2pm on Tuesday.

The Australian Electoral Commission has confirmed the postponing of the official declaration to consider the recount request, but didn’t put a timeframe on the consideration.

A recount occurs if the margin of votes between candidates listed first and second ends with less than 100 votes after the distribution of preferences.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.