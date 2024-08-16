Liberal train wreck just the ticket for minor parties

NSW voters will have few conservative options in numerous upcoming council elections as the fallout continues from a colossal Liberal Party stuff up.

The party’s failure to submit up to 151 nomination forms on time has left several councils in heartland territory without a Liberal candidate on the ticket, and others with only a handful of candidates.

The debacle resulted in the late-night sacking of party director Richard Shields on Thursday, sparking a furious race to replace him as rifts deepened on the party’s 26-member executive.

On Friday afternoon, the Liberals appointed party affairs director Wilson Chessell – who now has to find a candidate to run in the October by-election for the Sydney seat of Epping vacated by ex-Liberal premier Dominic Perrottet – as interim state director.

Party president Don Harwin says the executive unanimously decided to remove Richard Shields. Image by Jenny Evans/AAP PHOTOS

The calamitous failure to meet the candidates’ deadline for the council elections in September could open the door for minor parties, with Greens and teal-aligned independents set to battle it out against Labor in a number of seats.

NSW Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi labelled the state Liberal party an “epic bin fire”, adding that her party had been having “incredible success” in recent elections.

“The NSW Liberal’s mind-boggling bungle will only contribute to another strong performance for us … (We) are running a strong, organised and ambitious campaign to tackle the housing crisis, lower the cost of living and stand up for the environment,” she told AAP.

One victim of the nomination failure, Northern Beaches deputy mayor Georgia Ryburn, said it was an understatement to say she was saddened, disappointed and embarrassed to be left off the ticket.

“I have put my heart and soul into this role and am devastated it will be another four years before this opportunity may arise again,” she said on Friday.

“Whilst you may not be a Liberal voter, this is a devastating outcome for our democratic process.”

Labor minister Jo Haylen says she can understand community disappointment over the Liberal bungle. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

In the Blue Mountains, the Greens have pivoted to directly appealing to their usual foes: conservatives.

“Labor already has too much power on council, they do not need, and should not have any more,” the local branch said in a statement.

“A vote for the Greens is a vote for keeping democracy alive.”

NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen, a former Labor council mayor, said she could understand the anger and disappointment in communities and amongst candidates.

While more than 150 candidate forms were never submitted, 281 Liberals are running across 30 council areas.

The NSW Liberal Party state president Don Harwin said the executive had unanimously decided to terminate Mr Shields’ employment over the fiasco.

Mr Shields had resisted resignation calls from NSW Opposition Leader Mark Speakman and other senior leaders since Wednesday’s nomination deadline.

Opposition leader Mark Speakman had said the state Liberal director’s position was untenable. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

The party’s failure to submit all nomination forms by midday on Wednesday left eight local councils – including several in party heartland – without a Liberal candidate on the ticket.

Another eight have only partial coverage, such as in Penrith where one ward has only Labor candidates on the ballot.

Mr Speakman on Thursday led a chorus of senior Liberals who were scathing about the “monumental stuff-up”.

“It’s a basic matter of competence and administration,” Mr Speakman said.

Northern Beaches, Lane Cove, Camden and Campbelltown councils are among those affected in Sydney, along with regional voters at Cessnock, Wollongong and the Blue Mountains.