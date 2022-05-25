AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MARGINAL SEAT PRE POLLING
Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 114 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in Gilmore. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Liberals widen lead in NSW seat of Gilmore

Tess Ikonomou May 26, 2022

The Liberal Party has gained ground in one close seat and is ahead of Labor in another, but is facing a challenge from the Greens in Brisbane’s western suburbs. 

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, the seats of Ryan (QLD), Gilmore (NSW) and Lyons (TAS) are the three which are neck and neck following Saturday’s election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Labor is holding 75 seats to the coalition’s 61, the Greens have won two, and there are 12 additional crossbenchers.

In the tightest race, Liberal candidate Andrew Constance is 114 votes ahead of sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips in the NSW south coast electorate of Gilmore. 

Labor MP Brian Mitchell’s margin has dropped to 535 votes ahead of Liberal candidate Susie Bower for the Tasmanian seat of Lyons. 

And in the Brisbane seat of Ryan, Greens candidate Elizabeth Watson-Brown is ahead of LNP MP Julian Simmonds by 119 votes. 

Outgoing minister Michael Sukkar is in a more comfortable position, 890 votes ahead of Labor rival Matt Gregg for the Victorian seat of Deakin.

In the Senate, the coalition is on track to hold 31 seats, and Labor 26, in the 76-seat chamber from July. 

The Greens are expected to hold 12 Senate spots, with One Nation likely to hold two seats. 

