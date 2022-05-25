AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
SCOTT MORRISON APPRENTICES ANNOUNCEMENT
Stuart Robert says the Liberal Party will review its policies after being deserted by female voters. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics (general)

Libs probe into policies for female voters

Tess Ikonomou May 26, 2022

Outgoing Employment Minister Stuart Robert says the Liberal Party will review its policies after being deserted by women at the federal election.

Research from The Australian National University showed women had little confidence in the Liberal Party on gender equity issues ahead of Saturday’s election.

Mr Robert said his party’s job as the opposition was to hear the views of the community and would “own” mistakes made. 

“We’ll do a review in terms of policy settings to see where they were appropriate or not,” he told Sky News on Wednesday. 

“From there, we’ll pull together a policy package coming into the next election that seeks to answer those aspirational questions and seeks to reach out to those aspirational Australians because that’s where we want to be.” 

The admission comes following the party suffering a massive rejection by voters, and a number of “teal” female independents being elected in traditional blue-ribbon seats. 

Mr Robert said he would hold the government accountable, and accused Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher of “crab walking” away from their commitment to ease cost of living pressures.

“Australians will be expecting us to focus on them by holding the government to account. And there will be a lot to account for,” he said. 

“We’ve already seen Mr Chalmers and Ms Gallagher crab walking away from their commitment to lower the cost of everything. So you can expect a very, very strong and robust defence of the Australian people from us.”

Mr Robert said former prime minister Scott Morrison is “doing well” since losing Saturday’s federal election. 

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, as at Wednesday afternoon Labor was set to hold 75 seats to the coalition’s 61, with two Greens, and 12 other crossbenchers. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.