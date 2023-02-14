AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bushfire near Chinchilla in Queensland
Residents are evacuating as firefighters battle multiple blazes in Queensland's Western Downs. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • fire

Lightning adds to threat as Queensland blazes rage

Robyn Wuth and Fraser Barton
February 14, 2023

Homes and sheds are among at least 40 structures destroyed by raging bushfires which continue to spark emergency warnings across parts of regional Queensland.

Residents north of the Western Downs town of Miles have been told to leave as firefighters battle an out-of-control blaze tearing through drought-affected forests and grazing properties.

A 26,000-hectare fire at Myall Park west of Brisbane is the main concern for authorities.

“It’s about 15 per cent contained. The rest of it is out-of-control and running hard,” Queensland Rural Fire Service Superintendent Wayne Waltisbuhl said on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a lot of resources moving in to support that incident today and more tomorrow.”

Warnings covered the centres of Kowguran, Myall Park and Hookswood, with the emergency services website outlining a possible “threat to lives”.

Lightning forecasts meant firefighting aircraft would need to cease operations, with dry strikes having the potential to ignite additional fires amid hot and dry conditions.

“The fire is very intense. It will need quite a large amount of rain to really put a halt on that fire,” Supt Waltisbuhl said.

Property losses were still being tallied.

“Approximately 20 structures have been confirmed as being lost all up (at Myall Park). All people are out. So people are safe. No injuries to members of the public or firefighters,” the senior firey said.

Another 20 homes and sheds were damaged by a blaze covering the nearby centres of Montrose and Tara and Wieambilla, which was contained on Tuesday.

Warnings remain for residents further north at Fairyland and Burra Burri. 

Ergon Energy is conducting safety reviews before landholders are allowed to return to homes.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the high fire danger would continue for the next few days in the Darling Downs, Granite Belt and Central West areas.

