AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Warner
David Warner was dismissed for a second-ball duck against the Melbourne Stars. Image by Jeremy Ng/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Lightning interrupts Thunder’s Big Bash finals clash

Jasper Bruce January 22, 2025

Lightning has forced the Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder off the pitch during their knockout Big Bash League final at ENGIE Stadium.

No rain fell on the ground on Wednesday night when the teams went back into the pavilion after 3.3 overs, the Thunder losing David Warner to a second-ball duck en route to 1-33.

But as thunder had been reported within a 10km radius of the stadium, umpires had no choice but to delay the game around 7.50pm as the Sydney crowd booed.

Scattered showers had been forecast in eastern NSW on Wednesday but no rain fell on ENGIE Stadium in the hours before the Stars won the toss and sent the Thunder in.

Warner clipped Tom Curran to Marcus Stoinis at extra cover on the second legal delivery of the evening to consign the Thunder to 1-1.

But No.3 Matthew Gilkes (22no) got the Thunder back on track, surviving an umpire review that showed Curran had failed to control the ball close to the ground attempting to catch him.

Play then resumed roughly 15 minutes later with the match reduced to 19 overs a side and the winner set to meet the Sydney Sixers for a place in the final against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.