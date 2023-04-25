AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steph Wood
Steph Wood helped the Lightning defeat Collingwood Magpies in their Super Netball win on Tuesday. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • netball

Lightning too strong for Magpies in Anzac Day clash

Darren Snowdon April 25, 2023

The Sunshine Coast Lightning have ended a run of three-straight losses in impressive style with a dominant 65-50 win over Collingwood Magpies in Super Netball’s inaugural Anzac Day match.

Looking to bounce back following a painful one-goal loss to NSW Swifts, the Lightning recovered from a shaky start to Tuesday’s clash at John Cain Arena to overwhelm a lacklustre Magpies outfit to move ahead of Melbourne Vixens and into the league’s top four.

Sunshine Coast absorbed early pressure from Collingwood in the first and second quarters then unleashed their lethal transition game to punish a series of Magpies errors and surge to a 14-goal lead by half-time.

Lightning veteran Steph Wood missed the start of the second half after receiving a blow to the face in the second quarter but returned to power her side to victory and earn the praise of first-year coach Belinda Reynolds.

“She knows when she needs to step up and play the role, and when she does need to lead,” Reynolds told Fox Sports about her star attacker.

“I think every game, she takes some of the weight of the world on her shoulders and she does lead out there … she’s really good with our young girls coming on.”

While Wood’s combination with fellow Diamonds goal shooter Cara Koenen (39 goals) and 22-year-old midcourter Annie Miller (35 feeds, 18 goal assists) kept the scoreboard ticking over, the efforts of two-time premiership defender Karla Pretorius (10 gains and four intercepts) laid the foundation for the win.

“I know myself probably needed to be better (on Tuesday) than the previous five rounds and I’m just happy, it’s good for my confidence to have a game like this,” the 33-year-old South African international said as she continues her return to the game after the birth of her daughter in 2022.

Collingwood made the best of an untidy start to score seven of the first nine goals but the Lightning gained the ascendency by holding the home side scoreless over a four-minute stretch as they surged to a 21-12 lead.

The second quarter turned into a carbon copy of the first as a gain from Jodi-Ann Ward triggered another 7-2 start from the Magpies before their inability to maintain possession came back to haunt them, the Lightning’s efficiency and speed in transition setting up a 41-27 half-time lead.

Collingwood’s woes were reflected in the first-half statistics with 14 possession changes and 30 penalties while Sophie Garbin’s struggles in attack (0/5 shooting in 27 minutes) contributed to the Magpies’ 81 per cent shooting percentage.

The frustration grew for Collingwood in the third quarter as they could not take advantage of Wood’s absence, the Lightning putting the result beyond doubt by taking an unassailable 56-39 buffer into the final quarter.

