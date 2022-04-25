AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Socceroos midfielder Denis Genreau
Australia midfielder Denis Genreau will be plying his trade with Toulouse in Ligue 1 next season. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • soccer

Ligue 1 next for Socceroos’ Genreau

AAP April 26, 2022

Socceroos midfielder Denis Genreau is celebrating a special moment as Toulouse secured promotion back to the French top flight, with the Ligue 2 title all but locked up too.

The Paris-born 22-year-old came off the bench just after the hour mark in Toulouse’s 2-0 home win over mid-table Niort.

The result lifted Toulouse eight points clear of second-placed Ajaccio and more importantly 11 points clear of third-placed Auxerre with only three rounds remaining.

The top two teams are automatically promoted to Ligue 1.

Genreau, who joined Toulouse from A-League Men side Macarthur last year, has played in 32 of the French side’s 35 games in 2021-22, 19 of them starts, for one goal and three assists.

The promotion celebrations on Monday night were also enjoyed by Genreau’s proud parents.

“My parents are coming to the game,” Genreau told France Bleu in the lead-up to the match.

“They get up every morning to follow the Toulouse from Australia at 5 am but they couldn’t miss this.

“It will be the first time they have come to France since I signed so seeing it live this time will make them happy.”

Next season, Genreau will be the lone Australian mixing it with the likes of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as Toulouse return to the big time after being relegation in the COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 season.

“My goal’s always been to have a long career in Europe … I went over and wasn’t expecting to play too much and just wanted to give everything to get better, and improve, and I’ve played a lot of football in the last six months so I’m very, very happy,” Genreau said.

