AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Commuters arrive at Sydney's closed Central Station on Monday
Sydney commuters will again be faced with limited train services as an industrial dispute continues. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • transport

Limited NSW trains back on track

Farid Farid February 23, 2022

NSW trains will again hit the tracks with a reduced capacity of 25 per cent as the showdown between the rail union and the government continues, leaving commuters frustrated.

After nearly 48 hours of rail turmoil in Sydney, the NSW government on Tuesday afternoon backed down in its fight with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, withdrawing proceedings against it at the Fair Work Commission.

Trains on Tuesday operated at limited capacity, with buses supplementing some services. The same limited service will continue on Wednesday and for the rest of the week, Transport for NSW confirmed to AAP.

“As a minimum, the rail timetable being operated today will continue for the remainder of this week to ensure a basic level of frequency for customers who rely on our services while protected industrial action continues,” it said.

In a bid to keep peace talks moving, the government is set to meet the union later this week to discuss the city’s train fleet, wages and safety.

Transport Minister David Elliott told reporters at a press conference the government’s withdrawal was “in the interest of transparency and goodwill”.

RTBU Secretary Alex Claassens described the union’s industrial position as “vindicated”, and reiterated that the shuttering of the network this week was ordered by NSW transport officials.

With the stoush at the industrial umpire now put aside, Mr Claassens said the challenge was to get the system “back up and running properly”, and pointed to Monday for a possible resumption of regular services.

“We’re fairly confident we can do that, even with our protected action in place,” he said.

The system shutdown on Monday blindsided about half a million commuters, with many left stranded across Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Illawarra.

The union at the time insisted limited industrial action planned for the day would not have affected safety and workers were ready to run the trains.

The RTBU has been at loggerheads with the government since 2021 over a new enterprise agreement, with concerns regarding safety guarantees, hygiene and privatisation resulting in two work stoppages since September.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.