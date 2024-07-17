AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Financial help signage (file)
Economists say persistent price pressures could lead to interest rates staying higher longer. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Lingering price risks still cloud global economy: IMF

Poppy Johnston July 17, 2024

Stubbornly high inflation in advanced economies threatens “higher-for-even-longer interest rates”, the International Monetary Fund warns, citing lingering services price pressures and escalating trade tensions.

Australia’s economic growth outlook has also been slightly trimmed by the IMF to 1.4 per cent for 2024 from the 1.5 per cent forecast in April.

Gross domestic product is then expected to expand two per cent in 2025, unchanged from previous forecasts.

The IMF’s latest economic assessment lands as economists warn persistent price pressures threaten the Reserve Bank of Australia’s inflation fight, which could lead to interest rates staying higher longer.

Much hinges on June quarter inflation data out later in the month, with a strong outcome potentially putting another hike on the table at the August cash rate meeting.

Globally, the IMF’s growth projections were unchanged and inflation had slowed enough to be broadly on track for a soft landing.

A container ship is unloaded at Port Botany (file)
 Australia’s gross domestic product is expected to expand two per cent in 2025. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

Yet deteriorating public finances as well as slowing disinflation progress, particularly due to persistent services price pressures, were highlighted as downside risks to the outlook.

Possible escalation of trade tensions was also identified as potential source of bumpiness along the disinflation path, threatening higher costs for imported goods along the supply chain.

“The risk of elevated inflation has raised the prospects of higher-for-even-longer interest rates, which in turn increases external, fiscal, and financial risks,” the report said.

Yet recent inflation data for June out of the United States suggests price pressures are subsiding, and eased concerns of a second-round inflation increase in the major economy.

AMP Australia economist Diana Mousina said Australia should end up following the same inflation trajectory as its global peers, despite the past few months of data surprising to the upside. 

Australia’s path back from high price growth was on a delay due to “differences in industry structure, regulation and impacts of government policy”, the economist said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the IMF report was a clear reminder the last mile to bring inflation down “can be a bit harder”. 

“The report rightly highlights that uncertainty in the global economy in areas like international trade are contributing to inflationary pressures all over the world and Australia is not immune to those pressures,” he said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to journalists (file)
 Treasurer Jim Chalmers: the last mile to bring inflation down can be a bit harder. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

IMF economic counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said the gradual dismantling of the multilateral trading system was a key concern.

“More countries are now going their own way, imposing unilateral tariffs or industrial policy measures whose compliance with World Trade Organization rules is questionable at best,” he said.

Governments were also urged to rebuild fiscal buffers, with deteriorating public finances leaving many countries “more vulnerable than foreseen before the pandemic”, Professor Gourinchas said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.