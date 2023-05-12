AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Chris Fagan
Brisbane Lions head coach Chris Fagan says he feels 'slandered' by the AFL's racism saga. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Lions coach Fagan feels ‘slandered’ by racism saga

Oliver Caffrey May 12, 2023

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan understands Alastair Clarkson’s frustration about the handling of the long-running racism saga, saying he feels “slandered” by the process.

A day after Clarkson, arguably the greatest coach in Hawthorn’s history as a four-time premiership winner, unloaded on the Hawks, Fagan backed up his friend’s thoughts in less explosive fashion.

“This investigation’s been going on for eight months and we haven’t had a chance to tell our truth, but every week we have to put up with articles being written about it,” Fagan said in Brisbane on Friday.

“Our names being almost slandered, to some degree, that becomes difficult so I understand where he’s (Clarkson) coming from.”

Clarkson, Fagan and Jason Burt have been named as figures involved in an alleged episode of racism during their time at Hawthorn between 2008 and 2016.

All deny any wrongdoing.

The three men are yet to be given an official right to respond to the damning allegations, even during the initial review conducted at Hawthorn by Phil Egan.

On Thursday, Clarkson blasted Hawthorn’s conduct as “shameful” and believed reputations had been “scarred”.

The North Melbourne coach also slammed panel chairman Bernard Quinn KC for releasing some details of the process to the media despite conditions around confidentiality.

Fagan said he was in “good health” with the support of his family and the Lions.

“The thing about it is I have a clear conscience so I’m sleeping well at night and they’re the only bits that I can control,” he said.

“Hopefully things can be sorted out in the most fair and just way down the track, I’m just not sure when that will be.

“I don’t live my life thinking about it, day in, day out.”

Former Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has called for the AFL “to close the thing down”, but outgoing AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said it was too early to set a deadline about when the investigation would end.

The AFL originally wanted to complete proceedings before Christmas last year when the allegations first surfaced in September.

“We have got to have people to get to the point – if it’s at a point where there is a total impasse, at some point decisions have got to be made. But we are not there,” McLachlan told 3AW on Friday.

“It’s really important that this independent panel get to the end and I am hopeful that people can talk and find a way through. It is incredibly difficult. 

“They are incredibly serious allegations and the way the process has played out, it has taken a huge toll on both sides.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.