AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Brisbane Lions celebrate kicking a goal.
The Lions went top of the AFL ladder with a seven-point win over Collingwood in Brisbane. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Lions withstand Magpies late for AFL win

Murray Wenzel April 15, 2022

Collingwood started fast and threatened late but Brisbane ensured their dominance at a sold-out Gabba continued in a seven-point AFL win.

The Lions won 15.8 (98) to 14.7 (91) on Thursday, overcoming a 13-point quarter-time deficit, building a 25-point lead and then facing some nervous moments as the Magpies refused to go away.

Lachie Neale had 33 touches and a goal in his 200th game while Joe Daniher continued his fine form with four goals built on confident pack marking and set-shot kicking.

Victory improved the Lions’ (4-1) Gabba regular season record to 29-1 since the Magpies (2-3) thumped them by 62 points in the corresponding fixture three years ago.

Scott Pendlebury tagged Neale in the first quarter and, despite the Lions’ midfielder kicking a goal, took the points as the Magpies booted five goals.

Neale quickly shrugged him though, collecting 14 of his disposals in a match-turning second quarter.

It helped Brisbane to the first six goals of the term and a 13-point halftime lead that accurate kicking meant they never relinquished.

“They (Magpies) showed a lot of character … so I’m really pleased, after a shonky first quarter, to find our mojo around the contest,” Brisbane coach Chris Fagan said.

“He (Neale) was enormous in the second quarter … the one that really got us going. 

“He took the team on his shoulders and carried us a bit, it was brilliant to see.” 

Jack Crisp had 36 disposals and 11 clearances for Collingwood, while Pendlebury and Nick Daicos had 27, Jeremy Howe 14 in his 200th game and Jordan de Goey kicked four goals.

Daniher kept popping up when Brisbane needed something and Marcus Adams was similarly solid in defence, even breaking a five-year goal drought when he muscled one from outside the arc as the Lions again threatened to sprint away.

Nathan Kreuger’s second goal pegged the lead back to 18 at the final break, before Darcy Gardiner was pinged for holding the ball and de Goey made it an 11-point game.

Mason Cox then earned another free kick for the visitors but missed his set shot, Daniher and Daniel McStay not making the same mistake at the other end.

A cramping de Goey bent his third goal of the fourth quarter to again give Magpies fans hope in the final three minutes, Callum Ah Chee’s terrific tackle on a free-wheeling Crisp sealing victory.

Magpies coach Craig McRae said he was proud of how his men halted Brisbane’s run in the second term, then again in the final quarter.

“The ability to keep coming … we hung in there and learnt a few lessons, but you’re here to win,” he said.

Brisbane defender Gardiner could be in trouble for his late hit on Josh Daicos, while Mason Cox did the same to Brandon Starcevich and Collingwood’s Darcy Cameron was substituted with a rib injury.

Brisbane debutant Kai Lohmann, handed his guernsey by Leigh Matthews before the bounce, was lively on debut.

The 18-year-old hit Zac Bailey (three goals) on the chest with an outside-of-the-boot special among nine adventurous disposals in front of 32,312 fans.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.