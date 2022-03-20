Lismore flood survivors dump debris

A group of northern NSW residents have dumped sodden household goods outside the prime minister’s official residence to protest his handling of the flood crisis.

Up to nine Lismore flood survivors travelled from the flood-ravaged northeastern town with a tip truck of flood-destroyed possessions to Kirribilli House in Sydney on Monday morning.

The action is protesting the federal government’s response to the recent “climate fuelled mega-floods” on the east coast, the group said in a statement.

“Scott Morrison came to Lismore and refused to speak to us. He snuck in through the backdoor and had a curated experience,” demonstrator Kudra Ricketts, 24, told AAP.

She described how the rapid deluge submerged her home and she had to swim in the dead of night in floodwater to help rescue neighbours.

“I lost everything. I lost all of my special possessions, I lost photos of dead relatives that I could never replace,” the Lismore resident said.

“None of us are safe from the effects of climate change while our government continues to … subsidise fossil fuel companies.

“What’s happened to my community is just going to happen to more communities.

The dumped goods included children’s toys, clothing, furniture and carpet destroyed by the flooding.

Another member of the group, Kate Stroud, said she sheltered in her roof cavity for six hours before being rescued by a civilian jet-ski and had lost everything.

“We’ve interrupted our clean up and travelled more than 700 kilometres to the prime minister’s residence to hold him to account,” she said.

Mr Morrison has promised to open the chequebook and cut red tape for business and welfare support for those affected by the disaster in NSW and southeast Queensland.

The federal government has come under fire for its handling of the unprecedented flooding, with Lismore residents claiming it was too slow to help deal with the clean-up efforts.

An extra $742 million in joint federal-NSW flood recovery funding was announced for northern NSW last week, pushing the total federal and state package for the state to $1.7 billion.