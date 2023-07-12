AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield.
Phoebe Litchfield has opened the batting as Australia seek an ODI win to retain the Ashes. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Litchfield in as Australia bat first in Bristol

Scott Bailey July 12, 2023

Australia have won the toss and chosen to bat first in their crucial women’s Ashes one-day international against England.

Able to retain the Ashes with a victory, captain Alyssa Healy backed the history of setting a target on a dry wicket at Bristol when she called correctly at the toss.

Phoebe Litchfield has been brought into the team for Grace Harris, with the 20-year-old to open and Beth Mooney to slide down the order to No.4.

Australia are otherwise unchanged from the team that lost the last two Twenty20s to England in the multi-format series.

With three ODIs remaining in the series, one win will be enough for Australia to retain the Ashes while two will ensure they are victorious in the series.

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

ENGLAND: Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.