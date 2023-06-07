AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.
The LIV Golf circuit is going nowhere, despite the US PGA peace deal, according to CEO Greg Norman. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

LIV Golf “not going anywhere” says CEO Greg Norman

Steve Larkin June 8, 2023

Greg Norman has reportedly told his LIV Golf staff that the breakaway circuit’s operations won’t change in a signal the tour could again hold an Australian event.

The LIV Golf chief held a telephone hook-up with more than 100 LIV staffers after news of a peace deal with the US PGA Tour was announced.

Norman wasn’t consulted on the deal until moments before it was publicly released.

And while the US PGA Tour’s chief Jay Monahan says he “can’t see that scenario” of LIV continuing in its current format alongside his tour, Norman differs.

“The spigot is now wide open for commercial sponsorships, blue-chip companies, TV networks,” Norman told staffers, according to remarks reported by Sports Illustrated.

“LIV is and will continue to be a standalone enterprise. Our business model will not change.

“We changed history and we’re not going anywhere.”

LIV Golf held its first tournament in Australia in April, with more than 75,000 spectators attending the event over three days in Adelaide.

The South Australian government has a contract with LIV to stage further tournaments for the next three years.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas on Wednesday said he expected “upside” for the Adelaide tournament from the peace deal.

“As far as Adelaide is concerned, we hope that it’s all upside,” Malinauskas said.

“What it will mean is there’s a greater degree of cross-pollination of players between the US PGA tour and the LIV Golf tour, which means better events presumably.”

LIV Golf hierarchy were understood to be seeking to add another Australian tournament from next year, with Queensland the frontrunner to host.

But PGA Tour chief Monahan doubted golfers would move between PGA and LIV events.

“I can’t see that scenario,” he said.

“But I haven’t gotten the full evaluation, the full empirical evaluation of LIV that I’m going to do to be able to comment on that.

“But I don’t see that scenario, no.

“To me, any scenarios that you’re thinking about that bridge between the PGA Tour and LIV would be longer term in nature.”

British Open winner Cameron Smith captains an all-Australian team on the LIV circuit featuring himself, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Jed Morgan.

The Ripper GC quartet are all yet to comment publicly on the deal, which is expected to pave the way for them to return to play on the US PGA Tour.

The four Australians, and other golfers who joined LIV including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka were effectively banned by the US PGA from playing on the American circuit.

