AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will play his 31st Test in Australia's series-deciding match against England. Image by Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Lock Salakaia-Loto answers Wallabies SOS

Melissa Woods July 11, 2022

Queensland outcast Lukhan Salakaia-Loto has answered a SOS from the injury-hit Wallabies, with young Waratahs speedster Mark Nawaqanitawase also called up ahead of the deciding Test against England.

Lock/back-rower Salakaia-Loto, who has played 30 Tests, had fallen out of favour at both the Reds and Wallabies since announcing he had signed to play with UK club Northampton for 2022-23.

But with the injury list continuing to swell following England’s series-levelling win in Brisbane, Australian coach Dave Rennie has opted to call on the experience of Salakaia-Loto for this Saturday’s SCG clash.

Starting lock Caderyn Neville injured his knee in the second half of the 25-17 loss, which followed Darcy Swain’s two-week ban and injuries to squad members Jed Holloway and Ned Hanigan.

France-based Rory Arnold is only due back this week with Salakaia-Loto preferred ahead of Australia A locks Ryan Smith and Hugh Sinclair, who started in their 14-point win over Fiji last weekend in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Salakaia-Loto played in all five matches at the 2019 World Cup under then coach Michael Cheika, and nine Tests under Rennie with his last in August 2021 against New Zealand, unable to crack the squad again after leaving for the birth of his child.

But dropping from Reds co-captain to out of the match-day 23 by the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, his lack of game time counted against him when the initial Wallabies squad for the England series was announced.

He has been playing club rugby for Souths in Brisbane, continuing to put his hand up for a Test recall.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old winger/fullback Nawaqanitawase has leap-frogged other Test hopefuls with a surprise call-up after the Wallabies’ backline stocks also took a hit.

Nawaqanitawase, who was last week included in Australia’s Sevens Commonwealth Games outfit, has been with the Australia A squad, coming off the bench against Fiji.

He joins the Test crew in Sydney with fullback Jordan Petaia suffering a head knock and centre Izaia Perese a serious knee injury in Brisbane.

Tom Banks and Andrew Kellaway were early casualties of the England campaign.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.