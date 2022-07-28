AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Woman speaks on phone at St Kilda beach.
A psychologist says people can address feelings of loneliness by reaching out to old friends. Image by Mal Fairclough/AAP PHOTOS
  • psychology

Lockdowns leave Australians feeling lonely

Tara Cosoleto July 29, 2022

More Australians are feeling lonelier now than before the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has found.

Telstra’s Talking Loneliness report released on Friday found 27 per cent of people experienced loneliness for the first time during the pandemic, while almost half of Australians still feel lonely because of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The pandemic has really disrupted our social routine and behaviour,” clinical psychologist Michelle Lim told AAP. 

“I think we’re going to be experiencing huge disruptions to maintaining relationships for a very long time.”

Almost two-thirds of Australians regularly feel isolated from others, the report found, while one in four say they don’t have people they can regularly talk or turn to.

More than 40 per cent of people reported being worried they would be judged if they told people they were feeling lonely.

Loneliness is a normal feeling but that doesn’t mean people should suffer in silence, Dr Lim said.

“We have robust global data that says loneliness actually leads to things like poorer heart health, type two diabetes and poor mental health,” she said.

“But almost half of Australians now report feeling lonely and perhaps they might feel lonely because nobody’s talking about it.

“It’s really important that loneliness is not seen as a stigmatise word. It’s like how we see being hungry or thirsty. 

“Feeling lonely means that we need to reach out, reconnect and take every opportunity to build meaningful social connection so we can thrive and flourish as humans.”

People experiencing loneliness could start small by sending a text message to an old friend.

“Don’t worry if you don’t hear back,” Dr Lim said. “That’s what stops a lot of people.”

“There are a lot of people who enjoy someone reconnecting, even if it’s just to say hi and I’m thinking about you. 

“You don’t have to commit to catching up. It doesn’t need to be this intense effort and commitment.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.