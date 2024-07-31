AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Disability advocates
A royal commission handed down more than 200 recommendations to improve the disability sector. Image by Jacob Shteyman/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Long-awaited response to disability report set to drop

Kat Wong July 31, 2024

Australia could become a more inclusive place for people with disabilities as the federal government prepares to unveil its response to a royal commission.

When the commission’s final report was released in September 2023, it was regarded as a watershed moment for Australians living with disability.

More than 10,000 stories heard over four years of public hearings, private sessions and written submissions were distilled into a 12-volume report with 222 recommendations.

Amanda Rishworth
 Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the government will take the report seriously. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said the federal government would take the findings seriously.

And on Wednesday, it will finally release an official response.

The disability royal commission found “transformational change” was needed across Australian society.

It proposed reforms across a range of areas including human rights law, disability advocacy, guardianship, schooling, employment, the justice system and housing.

The report also called on the government to enact a Disability Rights Act that would enshrine the international human rights of people with disabilities in domestic law.

About one in five Australians, or 4.4 million people, identify as having a disability, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

But systemic barriers exclude them from many aspects of Australian life.

Many live in homes that do not accommodate their disabilities, others experience chronic homelessness and those who work are often paid far below minimum wage.

Children with disability face barriers to schooling as they can be discouraged from attending, socially shut out, overlooked by teachers and deprived of necessary educational resources.

Those placed in youth detention are more likely to become enmeshed in the justice system, especially if they live with a cognitive disability.

All of this can mean people with disabilities are more prone to experiencing violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.