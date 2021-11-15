 Low GP rate could affect booster program - Australian Associated Press

A medical workers prepares the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine (file image)
The AMA says GP clinics could pull out of the booster scheme due to lower payment levels. Image by PR HANDOUT
  • virus diseases

Low GP rate could affect booster program

Andrew Brown November 16, 2021

Australia’s COVID-19 booster program could “lose momentum” due to fewer GPs administering the top-up doses.

Australian Medical Association vice-president Dr Chris Moy warned GP clinics could pull out of the booster scheme due to lower payment levels from the federal government for doctors to administer the doses.

“It does risk the booster program,” Dr Moy told AAP.

“There is certainly a lot of concern among colleagues.”

Under the current scheme, GPs are able to receive about $30 to deliver the first vaccine dose and a further $24 for the second.

Clinics also receive about $10 on top of that from the commonwealth should a patient get both doses at the same clinic.

However, GPs participating in the vaccine rollout only receive the lower amount of about $24 for a booster shot.

Dr Moy said the lower rates to give the top-up shots and some of the high costs associated with running a vaccine program could lead to some GPs no longer being involved in the booster program.

“With the effective drop in the funding model, there are certainly a lot of GPs questioning if they’re able to continue doing it the way they’re doing it,” he said.

More than 250,000 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered since it was approved by the medical regulator.

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended to people for additional protection if it has been more than six months since their second vaccine dose.

Residents in aged and disability care have been prioritised for the booster shot.

Health experts have stressed the need for the Australian population to get their booster shot when they are eligible, ahead of an expected spike in cases next winter.

“We need to make sure as many people as possible are encouraged to have the booster vaccine and make sure the health system is prepared as possible,” Dr Moy said.

More than 83 per cent of the national population over 16 have received both COVID vaccines.

With vaccine numbers climbing, attention is turning to when children between five and 11 can get vaccinated.

The country’s medical regulator is reviewing data from Pfizer as to whether to approve the vaccine for children.

However, the head of the national vaccine rollout Lieutenant-General John Frewen said it was likely children would have to wait until January.

Dr Moy said while he wanted to see five to 11-year-olds vaccinated as soon as possible, the upcoming summer holidays would be an ideal time to administer the jabs.

“It would be a great opening to get approval to the vaccine while students are on holidays in January and so they aren’t congregated in schools,” he said.

“It’s about getting as prepared as possible and trying to protect students from outbreaks in schools.” 

On Monday, NSW registered 165 new cases and one death while Victoria had 860 infections and five fatalities.

The ACT recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections in its latest reporting period.

