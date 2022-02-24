Low-key Ash Barty eyes Indian Wells return

What the world No.1 has been busy with in the weeks after her historic Australian Open triumph has been classic, low-key Ash Barty.

Instead of basking in the glory of becoming the first local winner of Australia’s grand slam in 44 years, Barty has been busy moving house in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old is yet to play again after defeating Danielle Collins in the memorable final at Melbourne Park almost a month ago.

But Barty is planning on relaunching her 2022 season at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, California, starting on March 9.

“I was on house arrest for a couple of weeks,” Barty said at an AIA launch in Melbourne on Thursday.

“I was moving houses, so unpacking boxes and settling into our new home.

“It’s been an incredible journey for all of us over the last few months.

“We’ll aim to be ready for Indian Wells, I know it’s in a couple of weeks, so we’ll get sorted and try our best to get there.”

After the travel complications of the past two years, the WTA Tour is set to function in a more normal way with Australia’s border open again.

But Barty doesn’t expect a drastic change in her schedule and who joins her at tournaments.

“They have their jobs, their lives and their careers,” she said.

“They love me as Ash the person, not Ash the tennis player.

“As much as I love to have them with me, it’s important we all do our own thing and they have their own careers and lives.”

Barty has teamed up with surfing great and good friend, Stephanie Gilmore, for a health campaign with AIA.

The star-studded pair’s friendship has blossomed over recent years, famously being spotted enjoying a beer together in the crowd during the 2020 AFL finals series.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Steph, and what she’s done in her field has been nothing short of remarkable,” Barty said.

“We’ve known each other for a few years now and I think our journeys coincide, we’ve got similarities.

“I’m very lucky to call her a mate and lean on her when I need to.”