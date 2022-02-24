AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australian tennis player Ash Barty
Ash Barty will resume her 2022 campaign on the WTA Tour in Indian Wells next month. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Low-key Ash Barty eyes Indian Wells return

Oliver Caffrey February 24, 2022

What the world No.1 has been busy with in the weeks after her historic Australian Open triumph has been classic, low-key Ash Barty.

Instead of basking in the glory of becoming the first local winner of Australia’s grand slam in 44 years, Barty has been busy moving house in Brisbane.

The 25-year-old is yet to play again after defeating Danielle Collins in the memorable final at Melbourne Park almost a month ago.

But Barty is planning on relaunching her 2022 season at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, California, starting on March 9.

“I was on house arrest for a couple of weeks,” Barty said at an AIA launch in Melbourne on Thursday.

“I was moving houses, so unpacking boxes and settling into our new home.

“It’s been an incredible journey for all of us over the last few months.

“We’ll aim to be ready for Indian Wells, I know it’s in a couple of weeks, so we’ll get sorted and try our best to get there.”

After the travel complications of the past two years, the WTA Tour is set to function in a more normal way with Australia’s border open again.

But Barty doesn’t expect a drastic change in her schedule and who joins her at tournaments.

“They have their jobs, their lives and their careers,” she said.

“They love me as Ash the person, not Ash the tennis player. 

“As much as I love to have them with me, it’s important we all do our own thing and they have their own careers and lives.”

Barty has teamed up with surfing great and good friend, Stephanie Gilmore, for a health campaign with AIA.

The star-studded pair’s friendship has blossomed over recent years, famously being spotted enjoying a beer together in the crowd during the 2020 AFL finals series.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Steph, and what she’s done in her field has been nothing short of remarkable,” Barty said.

“We’ve known each other for a few years now and I think our journeys coincide, we’ve got similarities.

“I’m very lucky to call her a mate and lean on her when I need to.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.