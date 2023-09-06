AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
RBA Governor Philip Lowe.
Philip Lowe is set to give final remarks on his seven-year stint as governor of the RBA. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Lowe to reflect on seven-year stint as RBA boss

Poppy Johnston September 7, 2023

Australia’s top central banker is due to make his final public appearance before passing the mantle to deputy governor, Michele Bullock. 

Philip Lowe will offer some final remarks on his seven-year stint as governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia to the Anika Foundation on Thursday.

The esteemed economist began his career at the RBA in the 1980s and worked his way up to the top job, replacing Glenn Stevens as governor in 2016.

Dr Lowe has overseen the economy through the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic and its chaotic recovery, complicated by a war in Ukraine.

The combination of the conflict in Europe, troubled supply chains and massive pandemic-era stimulus triggered a surge in inflation, leaving the RBA board with no choice but to embark on the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle since the early 1990s.

The governor has overseen 12 interest rate hikes since May last year, lifting the cash rate from a record low of 0.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent.

Insights into the decision to keep interest rates on hold at the September meeting – the third pause in a row – may also feature in Dr Lowe’s outgoing address. 

Treasurer Jim Chalmers thanked Dr Lowe for his service at the key economic institution.

“He leaves that important role with the government’s respect, the government’s gratitude, and he leaves with dignity,” he said earlier in the week. 

He welcomed Ms Bullock into the top job as an “an outstanding economist with a deep understanding of the RBA”.

Ms Bullock, the first female governor, will step into the role on September 18.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.