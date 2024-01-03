AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jarome Luai.
Jarome Luai is expected to confirm his Tigers move at a press conference in Sydney on Wednesday. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Luai’s move to Wests Tigers all set to be confirmed

Jasper Bruce January 3, 2024

Jarome Luai is expected to confirm his move to the Wests Tigers at a snap press conference, bringing an end to the biggest trade saga of the NRL off-season.

Penrith’s three-time premiership-winning five-eighth is set to make an announcement on his future at Sydney’s Darling Harbour at 12pm (AEDT), his management confirmed on Wednesday morning.

Last month, the 26-year-old informed his teammates of his intention to move from the Panthers, who handed him his debut in 2018 but could not match the Tigers’ big-money offer.

But no contract was formally signed at the time as new Tigers coach Benji Marshall and club management put the finishing touches on their offer.

Under the NRL’s new transfer rules, Luai was required to give the Panthers a 10-day window in which they could try to convince him to stay put.

But resigned to losing their flamboyant playmaker, the Panthers are understood to have waived that right this week, paving the way for the move to be confirmed.

After taking the week off before Christmas, Luai is expected back at training with Penrith on Thursday.

