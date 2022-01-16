Djokovic reluctantly accepts Aus Open fate

Novak Djokovic has reluctantly accepted his Australian Open fate and says he will now cooperate with authorities about departing the country.

Nine-time Open champion Djokovic will be deported from Australia after his last-minute challenge to a decision to cancel his visa failed on the eve of the tournament.

The three-judge panel of the Federal Court ruled unanimously against world No.1 Djokovic on Sunday evening.

It came after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had cancelled Djokovic’s visa for a second time on Friday afternoon, citing a risk to public health and the chance the unvaccinated star’s presence in Australia could excite anti-vaccination sentiment.

Reigning champion Djokovic, the No.1 seed, was scheduled to take on fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic on Rod Laver Arena on Monday night after women’s world No.1 Ash Barty’s clash with Lesia Tsurenko.

But with Djokovic now out of the tournament, it’s understood a lucky loser – a player who lost during qualifying and was then put on standby in case of injury – will now replace him in the draw.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open,” Djokovic said in a statement.

“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.

“I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love.

“I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me.”

It means Djokovic’s bid for a record 21st grand slam title, which would have put him one clear of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – has now been put on ice.

If Djokovic chooses to remain unvaccinated, it remains to be seen whether he will be allowed to contest the other three grand slams – Wimbledon, the French Open, and the US Open.

World No.6 Nadal will have the chance to overtake Djokovic and the injured Federer to secure a record 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open.

The Australian Open order of play is normally released two days before the start of the tournament.

But the uncertainty over Djokovic’s prospects of playing saw them delay the schedule until just after 4pm AEDT on Sunday.

The Federal Court still hadn’t made their ruling by that stage, leaving AO organisers with little choice but to schedule his match for prime time on Rod Laver Arena.

It’s unclear how Djokovic’s dramatic exit will now affect the scheduling.

The delay in the order of play release meant players have been kept in the dark as to whether to prepare for a day or a night match.

World No.8 Casper Ruud wasn’t too fazed by the delay.

“Usually on the ATP tour (apart from the Australian Open) you don’t really know until the evening before,” Ruud said.

“But here it’s a bit different this year. It’s interesting, but we’re all used to it, so it doesn’t really bother me too much.

“I’ve been trying to practice a little bit in the morning, and a little bit in the afternoon and the evening to get a feeling of both scenarios.”

Women’s defending champion Naomi Osaka will play unseeded Colombian Camila Osorio in the second match of the day session at Rod Laver Arena, before former men’s champion Rafael Nadal plays American Marcos Giron.