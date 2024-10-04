AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Massimo Luongo of Australia
Tony Popovic has included Massimo Luongo in his first squad as Socceroos coach. Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Luongo back in Popovic’s first squad as Socceroos boss

Steve Larkin October 4, 2024

Tony Popovic has revealed his first squad as Socceroos coach with midfielder Massimo Luongo coming out of international retirement.

Popovic was named as Australia’s coach on September 23, three days after Graham Arnold announced his resignation.

Popovic’s first games in charge are against China in Adelaide next Thursday night and against unbeaten group leaders Japan in Saitama on October 15.

Arnold, who held the role since 2018, quit after two disappointing results – a scoreless away draw in Indonesia and a shock 0-1 loss to Bahrain on the Gold Coast in September.

Those results to open the third phase of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States jeopardise Australia’s prospects of direct qualification.

The 51-year-old on Friday announced a 26-man squad for the two fixtures with Luongo a surprise inclusion.

The 32-year-old, who won the MVP award at Australia’s triumphant 2015 Asian Cup tournament, quit international football late last year.

The attacking midfielder returns to the national squad alongside a batch of players, including a trio of Melbourne Victory stars who played under Popovic in the A-League.

Nishan Velupillay has won his first call-up to the Socceroos, joined by Victory teammates Daniel Arzani and Jason Geria, who earnt his first Australian cap eight years ago.

Popovic says the entire squad will be in Adelaide from Wednesday, leaving a brief timeframe to prepare for China.

“This time in camp will be crucial as we lay the foundations that will not only help us succeed in this window but set the tone for our future ambitions,” Popovic said.

His selections were limited by injuries to defender Alessandro Circati and striker Kusini Yengi.

The 20-year-old Circati faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at training with his Italian club Parma a week ago.

Portsmouth’s Yengi has suffered a groin injury, but he was suspended for the China fixture due to a red card in the Bahrain loss.

AUSTRALIA’S SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Maty Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Jason Geria, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Gianni Stensness.

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill.

Forwards: Daniel Arzani, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin, Nestory Irankunda, Sam Silvera, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Nishan Velupillay.

