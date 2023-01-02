Lynn fires with 87, Strikers post 6-177

Chris Lynn has whacked his highest Big Bash League score this summer to fire the Adelaide Strikers to 6-177 against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Lynn hit 87 from 58 balls, his first half-century of the tournament, on Monday night at Blundstone Arena after his side won the toss and elected to bat first.

He notched nine boundaries and three sixes, falling in the final over to a sharp outfield catch from Caleb Jewell off the bowling of young seamer Mitch Owen.

Lynn earlier shared a 72-run partnership with Matthew Short (38 from 26 balls) after the loss of opener Henry Hunt early.

He upped the ante late alongside New Zealand import Colin de Grandhomme (30 from 18), who provided a crucial cameo.

Lynn took a particular liking to D’Arcy Short in the 14th over, hitting two fours and a six in an over that went for 16 runs.

Spinner Patrick Dooley was the most economical Hurricanes bowler, going for 25 runs from his four overs and also picking up the wicket of Adam Hose.

The Hurricanes had some yips in the field. Jewell grassed a simple catch at point in the first over, while two mishaps on the ground throughout the innings resulted in boundaries.

The Strikers have lost three matches in a row after starting the tournament with three straight wins, while the last-placed Hurricanes have two victories from five matches.