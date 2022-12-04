Lyon bowls Australia to Perth Test victory

Nathan Lyon has become Test cricket’s second most prolific offspinner behind Muttiah Muralitharan after bowling Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies to help his side retain the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Lyon claimed fourth-innings figures of 6-128 in Perth, ripping the heart out of the tourists on the final morning before they were dismissed for 333 in pursuit of 498 for victory.

Australia were forced to toil hard for the victory just four days out from the second Test, as the tourists lost four wickets in the first session of the final day but then dragged the game out towards tea.

The hosts also did it without captain Pat Cummins, who is in some doubt for Adelaide as he broke into no more than a jog on field and did not bowl while nursing a quad injury.

How the world’s top-ranked bowler recovers will now be a point of interest for the next three days, with the pace ace saying he was more hopeful than Australia’s medical staff.

Travis Head also claimed two wickets in the win, including ending an 82-run seventh-wicket stand that had frustrated Australia when he bowled Alzarri Joseph after his entertaining 43.

Lyon then had Roston Chase (55) caught in the deep and bowled No.11 Kemar Roach next ball to cap his heroics.

His haul took him past Ravichandran Ashwin (442) and into eighth position among Test wicket-takers overall, with 446.

Only Muralitharan sits above the pair as the most successful offspinner in the game, with an untouchable 800 wickets to his name.

Lyon and 36-year-old Ashwin are set for a thrilling battle in India next February, with India to also play two Tests against Bangladesh before then.

Once derided for an apparent inability to close out games on day five late in his career, Lyon’s haul also made him only the third Australian to pass 100 fourth-innings wickets, after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

“He’s got plenty of different tricks now,” Cummins said.

“You saw him bowl over the wicket, around the wicket a lot. You felt like he could beat (the batsmen) on the outside of the bat, bring bat pad into play.

“He just feels like he’s got a few different ways he can get a batter out, and he’s happier to chop and change between them as opposed to earlier in his career.”

Lyon removed Kyle Mayers in the sixth over of the day when he had the allrounder caught at slip, before spearing one in past Kraigg Brathwaite.

After the tourists’ captain had reached his century on day four, Lyon went flatter and spun the ball back into Brathwaite’s off stump on 110.

The spinner had earlier landed the other crucial blow late on day four, with Jermaine Blackwood caught at bat-pad on 24 after he and Brathwaite had built a 58-run stand.

“One thing he has always been good at but continues to get better and better with, is he can bowl 25 to 30 quality overs in a day,” Cummins said of Lyon.

“There aren’t a heap of bowlers who can do that.”

The win keeps alive the team’s hopes of wrapping up a spot in the World Test Championship final before heading to India, with a faultless home summer potentially enough to do so.

Beyond Lyon’s wickets on Sunday, the match belonged to Marnus Labuschagne, after he helped set up Australia’s 4(dec)-598 in the first innings and 2(dec)-182 in the second.

The Queenslander’s 204 and 104no made him only the eighth player in history to back up a double-century with a ton in the same match, giving Australia the chance to have five sessions to bowl the Windies out.