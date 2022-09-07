Lyon rejects Essendon coaching overtures

Ross Lyon has rejected overtures from Essendon, saying there was “no vibe” to become the AFL club’s next coach.

Lyon opted against throwing his hat into the ring to replace the sacked Ben Rutten.

“I can’t articulate why,” Lyon told Triple M radio on Wednesday.

“Sometimes it’s just … it wasn’t vibing. There was no vibe.

“I am a million per cent out.”

The former Fremantle and St Kilda coach was approached by the Bombers’ football manager Josh Mahoney.

“Off the bat, I said ‘look, I don’t feel it’s the right fit for me, but can you just explain what it is?’,” Lyon said.

“And he was really good. Really simply, they’re going to have five or six candidate, at least two steps, maybe three.

“But the first step, I wouldn’t be in. I think that’s for guys who hadn’t coached before, there’s some hurdles for them to jump, and I think they narrow it down.

“The second round would be a couple of hours … presentation, how you connect with players, build that relationship, what your first 30 days would look like.”

But the 55-year-old Lyon decided against pitching for the job.

“I thought about it for an hour and a half and then I just emailed back and said ‘thanks for the call, I have no desire to take it any further’,” he said.

Lyon coached 305 AFL games at St Kilda (2007-2011) and Fremantle (2012-2019), being a losing grand finalist twice at the Saints and once at the Dockers, and had been earmarked as a candidate to replace Rutten.

Lyon chose to remain in media roles with Triple M and the Nine Network. He also works in the real estate industry.

Lyon last year knocked back Carlton’s advances to apply for their then-vacant head coaching role, subsequently filled by Michael Voss.

Lyon’s rejection of Essendon follows the Bombers’ ill-fated pursuit of Alastair Clarkson, who has since been appointed as North Melbourne’s coach.

Rutten was axed after the Bombers failed to make the finals and despite holding a contract for 2023.

His exit came as long-time chief executive Xavier Campbell departed, while former president Paul Brasher also quit after being ousted by David Barham.

Essendon have put together a committee including Robert Walls and Jordan Lewis to choose the club’s next coach with Barham indicating he would like an experienced leader.