Jamie Maclaren has become the most prolific goalscorer in ALM history.
Jamie Maclaren set an A-League Men goalscoring record in Melbourne City's win over Western United. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Maclaren breaks ALM goals record, City beat Western Utd

Anna Harrington April 22, 2023

Jamie Maclaren says the hat-trick that delivered the A-League Men goals record is the best of his career as he eyes more history and silverware with Melbourne City.

Maclaren equalled then broke Besart Berisha’s league record, scoring his 143rd goal as he led Melbourne City to a 3-1 win over Western United at AAMI Park that realistically ends their rivals’ finals hopes.

The City striker bundled home his first goal in the 13th minute before Dylan Pierias responded in the 38th.

The striker’s second goal, his 142nd in the league across 201 appearances for Perth, Brisbane and City, arrived in the 66th.

Socceroos striker Maclaren tapped home goal No.143 eight minutes later to surpass former Brisbane, Victory and United striker Berisha’s mark and seal victory for premiers City.

He was clearly emotional on the field as he celebrated the milestone.

“It’s hit me like a ton of bricks,” Maclaren told reporters. 

“I was three off being the obviously all-time leading goal scorer and to do it in one night … I’ve scored hat-tricks before but this goes down as the best hat-trick I’ll probably ever score. 

“Amazing feeling. People probably didn’t think I was gonna get there but the ones that did believe in me, thank you.

“I’ll celebrate tonight nicely and I’ll try and find the best bottle of red that I’ve got in the rack.”

Maclaren has won three premiers plates at City and was a part of their championship-winning squad in 2020-21, but has yet to play in a winning grand final.

“The record might be a bit of weight off my shoulders to be honest,” he said. 

“Now I don’t have to think about it, I can just go into the finals series with a bit of clarity and not have people talk about it and stuff like that. It’s done now.”

The 29-year-old is second in all-time Australian league goal scorers only to Damian Mori, who notched an extraordinary 240 goals in the NSL.

“He’s just amazing and I’m very privileged to have a chance to work with him and also to be participating in the game where he breaks the record of someone like Besart Berisha that I contributed to bringing here to Australia,” coach Rado Vidosic told reporters. 

“Jamie trying to compete with him in today’s A-League – it’s been a fantastic challenge for him and he rose to it.”

With 23 goals this season, Maclaren is en route to a fourth consecutive golden boot and fifth overall.

“He didn’t have too many sniffs of the ball and he’s scored three goals. That’s a sign of a record-holder,” United coach John Aloisi, Maclaren’s former Brisbane mentor, said.

United’s championship defence effectively ends in a whimper.

Aloisi’s charges are only three points outside the top six but their poor goal difference of minus 14 has put paid to hopes of leapfrogging either Sydney FC or Wellington.

“Definitely, everyone’s down because we know that we’ve got a team and a squad that should be in finals,” Aloisi said. 

