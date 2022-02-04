AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Craig McLachlan with partner Vanessa Scammell (file image)
Victoria's Judicial Commission has cleared a magistrate of wrongdoing in Craig McLachlan's case. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Magistrate cleared over McLachlan claims

Karen Sweeney February 4, 2022

A magistrate who dismissed assault and indecent assault charges against actor Craig McLachlan has been cleared of any wrongdoing during the court hearings.

Belinda Wallington dismissed all 13 charges against McLachlan, who had been accused of assaulting four female co-stars during a run of the Rocky Horror Show musical in Australia.

During the reasons for her decision she wanted it known the four women were “brave and honest witnesses” throughout and rejected suggestions they had colluded against McLachlan during proceedings in 2019 and 2020.

A number of complaints were made to Victoria’s Judicial Commission about Ms Wallington, containing allegations about her conduct during the hearings, and about the delivery and content of her final reasons. 

The commission reviewed transcripts, listened to audio recordings of proceedings and reviewed written material relied upon as part of an investigation.

It revealed on Friday that the complaints against Ms Wallington should be dismissed.

The investigation found Ms Wallington’s tone and demeanour were courteous and there was no evidence she was biased or behaved unprofessionally.

“There were some robust exchanges with counsel, but at no time was the officer’s conduct inappropriate,” the commission said in a statement.

Her interactions were witnesses were found to be consistent with requirements relating to sexual assault allegations, and her conduct was found to be consistent with expectations around judicial impartiality.

“The manner in which the officer delivered and expressed her reasons for decision were within the standards of acceptable judicial conduct,” the commission concluded.

McLachlan, a Gold Logie winner, is sung Fairfax Media, the ABC and actress Christie Whelan Browne for defamation in the NSW Supreme Court.

The case centres on claims he bullied and indecently assaulted Ms Browne and two other female cast members during a 2014 production of the Rocky Horror Show.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.