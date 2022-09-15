AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beau McCreery
Collingwood's Beau McCreery has been in a car crash on the eve of his club's AFL preliminary final. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Magpie duo in car crash on AFL final eve

Steve Larkin September 16, 2022

Two Collingwood players have been involved in a car crash on the eve of their club’s AFL preliminary final against Sydney.

Magpies Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael were driving to Melbourne Airport on Friday morning for their flight to Sydney when involved in an accident.

Both McCreery, who is in Collingwood’s team for the SCG final on Saturday afternoon and Carmichael, who is an emergency for the team, were not hurt.

“The welfare of Beau, Josh and the driver of the other vehicle remains the absolute priority,” Collingwood’s football manager Graham Wright said in a statement.

“Neither Beau nor Josh sustained any injuries and we will provide them with the support required in this situation.”

Both players were cleared to fly to Sydney for the clash with the Swans.

