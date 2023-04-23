AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Collingwood AFL player Nathan Kreuger (left).
Magpie Nathan Kreuger (left) will play his eighth AFL game when he faces Essendon on Anzac Day. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Magpies call up Kreuger for Essendon ruck battle

Shayne Hope April 23, 2023

Collingwood will turn to versatile tall Nathan Kreuger to help combat an Essendon ruck combination Magpies coach Craig McRae rates as the AFL’s best.

Kreuger will play his eighth senior game in the Anzac Day blockbuster at the MCG despite having just one reserves game under his belt since undergoing a right-shoulder reconstruction in January.

The 23-year-old has been one of several Mapgies battling illness over the past week and trained away from his teammates at Gosch’s Paddock on Sunday.

But second-year coach McRae has no concerns over Kreuger’s fitness, backing the former Geelong tall to do a job with Billy Frampton against Bombers duo Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips.

“He’s right to go and he’ll be in,” McRae said.

“In terms of playing games, he’s played one game in three months or whatever it is.

“But in terms of his running load, he’s done more running than anyone else on our list.

“He’s had a shoulder injury that hasn’t restricted him (in his running) and his GPS numbers have been huge comparative to other players on our list.

“So he’s running fit but he just hasn’t played much footy.”

Draper and Phillips have been crucial to Essendon’s impressive 4-1 start to the season and were influential in turning the tide against Melbourne last round.

The pair got on top of Demons ruckman Brodie Grundy – a former Magpies star – and led the Bombers to an outstanding upset of the flag favourites.

“The combination of Draper and Phillips is the best in the competition right now,” McRae said.

“Draper’s marking the ball, and so is Phillips, forward of the ball and we really respect Draper as a player.

“He’s an enormous talent and we have to be on our game.”

McRae eased fears over captain Darcy Moore and Jordan De Goey, who have battled illness in recent days but trained with Collingwood’s main group on Sunday.

De Goey was a late withdrawal from the win over St Kilda last round but will return in place of suspended teammate Taylor Adams.

“Jordy’s well. He’s one of those that had a little sniffle, had the man-flu earlier in the week, but he trained really well today,” McRae said.

McRae said defender Nathan Murphy is recovering well after suffering concussion in the incident that resulted in St Kilda’s Anthony Caminiti being suspended for striking.

Murphy and Adams, who copped a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle in round five, will be available to return against Adelaide in round seven.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.