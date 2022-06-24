AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jordan De Goey
Jordan De Goey is yet to inform Collingwood when he will return to the Magpies from his leave. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Magpies in dark on De Goey’s AFL return

Oliver Caffrey June 24, 2022

Jordan De Goey could be back at Collingwood as soon as this weekend but the troubled AFL star will be given as long as he needs to deal with the fallout from his ill-fated trip to Bali.

De Goey was granted personal leave from the club on Wednesday, after the Magpies confirmed they had pulled a lucrative four-year deal off the table for the 26-year-old free agent.

The dynamic midfield-forward was also cautioned by Collingwood, with the threat of a $25,000 fine hanging over his head if he behaves poorly again.

De Goey apologised for his “disrespectful” conduct in Bali during the Magpies’ bye round after vision was posted to social media last week and revealed he had been diagnosed with ADHD.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae has reached out to De Goey since he took his leave of absence and is hopeful he will accept the help offered to him.

De Goey has been ruled of Collingwood’s clash with GWS on Sunday, no matter when he chooses to end his leave.

“I try to keep in contact with him daily and I didn’t hear back from him. Hopefully he’s in a good space,” McRae said on Friday.

“We’ve got the resources around him that we think can support him; he’s got his management team.

“We’re here to love and support him the best way we can.

“It could be as early as today (Friday) or tomorrow (Saturday), I’m not sure (when De Goey returns to the club). 

“We’re guided by others and obviously himself and we’ll just sit here waiting for him to come back in our four walls.

“In my time coaching him he’s grown a lot already

“I don’t know the detail of what exactly what’s caused or triggered Jordan to not be in a place to come in but (psychologist) Jacqui Louder is working really closely with him.”

Meanwhile, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is satisfied with Collingwood’s handling of the De Goey situation.

“I guess I was frustrated by it (De Goey’s actions),” McLachlan told 3AW.

“I won’t get into the individual specifics other than to say our position at the AFL is really clear – there is no place other than behaviour across our community that has total respect for women.

“We try and get all of the clubs to handle these issues themselves. 

“He has contract talks off the table, he has a $25,000 suspended fine and he is undergoing further counselling.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.