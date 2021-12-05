 Magpies' Pendlebury to have surgery on leg - Australian Associated Press

Scott Pendlebury
Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury requires leg surgery after an injury at training. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Magpies’ Pendlebury to have surgery on leg

Melissa Woods December 6, 2021

Collingwood’s Scott Pendlebury will be sidelined from training until next year with the skipper to undergo surgery after fracturing his leg.

Pendlebury suffered a knock to his lower left leg at training on Friday morning with subsequent scans revealing a hairline fracture.

The blow occurred near the sight of the leg injury that caused the 33-year-old to miss the final four rounds of the 2021 AFL season.

Pendlebury will have a plate put in his leg within the next 36 hours to ensure he is ready to return to training in January.

“Although frustrating for Scott, this is a minor setback,” Collingwood GM of Football Graham Wright said.

“Given his previous injury we are being cautious.

“He will need a minimal amount of time off his legs but will be fine to go when the program returns to training in the new year.”

