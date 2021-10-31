AFL star De Goey stood down by Magpies

Jordan De Goey has been stood down by Collingwood indefinitely as the AFL star awaits a December court date following an alleged incident at a Halloween-themed party in New York.

The 25-year-old’s once promising career hangs in the balance after he – and friend Luke Dyson – were charged with forcible touching and assault and temporarily placed in a holding cell.

De Goey pleaded not guilty to the charges and is not due to face court again until December 8, after senior Magpies players are expected back at the club for pre-season training.

The former first-round draft pick was approached by reporters after leaving court, but declined to answer any questions.

Collingwood spent the day attempting to wrap their heads around the alleged incident at PHD Rooftop Lounge, which took place only hours after De Goey and Dyson arrived in New York from California.

The Magpies released a second statement late on Sunday confirming De Goey had been suspended.

“The club will continue to pay De Goey under the terms of his contract until such time as an outcome to proceedings against him in the United States is reached or a more complete account of events is established,” the statement read.

“In the interim, De Goey will not be permitted to train or play with Collingwood or make use of club resources, staff or facilities.

“Collingwood is deeply disappointed by reports and events of the last 48 hours involving De Goey in the US.

“Given the circumstances, the club believes it is appropriate to remove him from the AFL program.

“Collingwood has been in contact with De Goey and his management today and has explained to both its decision.”

De Goey and Dyson are alleged to have approached a woman on the dance floor at the club.

The woman’s friend then confronted the pair, before Dyson allegedly struck the man in the face with a glass bottle, splitting his lip, New York police said.

Police say the woman called 911 and De Goey and Dyson were taken into custody, before they were both charged.

Dyson posted several videos with De Goey on his Instagram page before the alleged incident.

The pair wore only bathrobes to the party, joking they did not have other outfits.

They were filmed shirtless posing for the camera, with Dyson pretending to down a large bottle of vodka.

De Goey travelled to America during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program at W Training Facility in California as he attempted to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 season.

Only last week, De Goey gave several interviews saying he drew inspiration from Christian Petracca after the Melbourne star’s Norm Smith medal-winning performance in the Demons’ drought-breaking premiership.

De Goey was allowed to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship with Monster Energy.

The explosive midfielder-forward is out of contract at the end of next season and was setting himself for a new career-making contract.

In August, Victoria Police had to pay legal costs to De Goey after dropping a historic indecent assault charge against him.

De Goey has played 118 games and kicked 155 goals for the Magpies after debuting in 2015.

He finished fourth in the club’s best-and-fairest award this year.

The AFL said its integrity team will continue to work with Collingwood in regard to the incident.

“The AFL endorses the Collingwood Football Club’s decision to stand down player Jordan De Goey after he was arrested and charged overnight in New York,” the statement read.